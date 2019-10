Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Crossing the border had its challenges Sunday as a local tech company shut down sections of a freeway in south San Diego to test driverless cars.

Qualcomm rented out State Route 905 in order to test its self-driving cars. The highway was shut down for a stretch of roughly 2 miles between Caliente Avenue and Britannia Boulevard.

The testing was expected to complete by 7 p.m. Sunday.