Police investigating homicide in Bay Ho

SAN DIEGO — Authorities were investigating a suspected homicide in the Bay Ho neighborhood Sunday.

San Diego police officers received a request to perform a welfare check on a woman living in an RV along the 5700 block of Santa Fe Street at 11:41 a.m. The person who contacted authorities said the woman was not answering phone calls or her front door.

When police arrived, they found the body of a woman with injuries on her upper body. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not yet identified the victim but said she was a Hispanic woman in her 20s.

According to police, the person who called to request the welfare check said the boyfriend of the woman who lived in the RV died by suicide by jumping off the Coronado Bridge Saturday.

San Diego Police Homicide detectives were investigating to determine the cause of the victim’s death and whether or not it was related to the Oct. 12 suicide.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.