Park ranger dies while on patrol during Saddleridge Fire

LOS ANGELES — The nearly 8,000-acre Saddleridge Fire that has damaged or destroyed 40 buildings in the San Fernando Valley indirectly claimed another victim in veteran L.A. Park Ranger Capt. Alberto Torres, who suffered a massive fatal heart attack after patrolling the parks impacted by the fire, authorities said Sunday.

Torres collapsed Friday at Ranger Headquarters at the Griffith Park Visitor Center, at 4730 Crystal Springs Drive, and died the next morning at a hospital, according to authorities.

L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer paid tribute to Torres on Twitter.

“All of us send out love and support to the family and many friends of Capt. Albert Torres of the L.A. Park Rangers,” Feuer wrote. “He was incredibly dedicated to our parks and a wonderful partner to many on our staff. He was always upbeat and always ready to roll up his sleeves and help.”

Torres worked for the Park Rangers for 40 years.