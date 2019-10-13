× Members of Kurdish community protest in front of court house

EL CAJON, Calif. — Members of the Kurdish community gathered Friday to protest actions the United States took to pull troops out of Syria, making the Kurdish community in the country vulnerable to an attack by Turkey.

Members of the Kurdish Coalition Community protested across the street from the El Cajon Courthouse. Roughly 70 people took part in the demonstration, which called on the US not to abandon the Kurds.

They are concerned Turkish forces are killing Kurdish people in northern Syria. The Trump administration said it will suppress attacks by Turkey if they are egregious in Syria.

El Cajon has a high number of refugees from both Turkey and Syria as well as other countries.