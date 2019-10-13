Man wandering Rancho Bernardo ‘covered in green paint’ chased, tased

SAN DIEGO — A man “covered in green paint” and knocking on doors of a Rancho Bernardo neighborhood was taken into custody today after a fight with officers that ended with him being subdued by a Taser.

The incident began about 4:30 p.m. when police were asked to check the welfare of residents in the 12000 block of Pomerado Court, said Officer John Buttle of the San Diego Police Department.

“Residents called about a man walking around the neighborhood covered in green paint,” Buttle said. He ran into the backyard of a residence when they arrived, then fought with them.

After using the Taser, officers requested medical aid for the man, who appeared to be in his 40s.

No officers were hurt.

An explanation of the man’s behavior was not immediately known.

