Loose horse seen running along PCH

DEL MAR, Calif. — A loose horse was seen running along Pacific Coast Highway in Del Mar Sunday morning.

At about 11:30 a.m., the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department received a call about a horse that escaped its owner near Del Mar North Beach, not far from the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

The horse continued north along the road for about 30 minutes until it reached Vulcan Avenue near Encinitas Boulevard, where it was reunited with its owner.

Authorities said the horse would be evaluated by the San Diego Humane Society to determine whether or not it endured any injuries.

Neither the horse’s owner nor any other people were injured.