Later school start times coming in 2022

SACRAMENTO — A bill signed into law Sunday will soon require California middle schools and high schools to adopt later start times.

Senate Bill 328 was introduced by State Senator Anthony Portantino earlier this year and reached Newsom’s desk last month.

The new law, which will take effect in the 2022 school year for most California school districts, requires middle schools to begin classes no earlier than 8 a.m. and high schools no earlier than 8:30 a.m.

“The facts and results are unequivocal and clear: Our teens are healthier and perform better when school starts later,” Portantino said while introducing the bill in February. “I strongly believe test scores will go up and suicidal thoughts will go down. It’s time to embrace this public health issue and put our children’s wellbeing first.”

Supporters of the bill have argued that starting classes later would enable students to get more sleep at ages when rest is essential for physical and mental development.

According to research by the American Academy of Pediatrics, waking up later in the day can improve academic performance among adolescents and boost students’ health. In a September 2014 issue of Pediatrics, the AAP called inadequate sleep in teenagers and pre-teens “an important public health issue that significantly affects the health and safety, as well as the academic success, of our nation’s middle and high school students,” adding that one way to address the issue was to delay school start times so students could log between eight and 10 hours of sleep each night.

The legislation earned the support of more than 120 researchers and health experts across the United States, according to Start Schools Later, Inc.