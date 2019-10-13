Lanes along I-805 to close Sunday night

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — The San Diego Association of Governments and Caltrans will close lanes and multiple ramps along north and southbound Interstate 805 Sunday to continue construction of a future bridge at Sweetwater Road.

Work crews plan to close the outside lanes of I-805 in both directions from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday. Crews will also close connecting ramps between I-805 and state Route 54 and multiple on- and off-ramps along the freeway for Sweetwater Road and Bonita Road.

Residents who live near the freeway and motorists on I-805 are advised to expect various construction noises and the use of heavy machinery during the work period. Warning and detour signage will also be posted prior to the work zones.

The work is part of the $42 million I-805 South Corridor Enhancement Project series, which is intended to improve freeway traffic flows between East Naples Street in Chula Vista and Route 54. In addition to constructing the bridge, work crews plan to eventually finish the installation of sound wall segments along I-805 to reduce noise pollution affecting residents living near the freeway.

SANDAG expects to projects to be complete by 2022.