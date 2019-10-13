× At least 1 person killed in house fire, 1 detained

SAN DIEGO — Flames ripped through a home as a family was inside, killing one person and sending five to the hospital, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.

It happened in around 4:30 a.m. Sunday on Clay Avenue in Logan Heights.

When firefighters arrived on scene, the home was engulfed in flames. There were reports of six victims trapped inside.

“Due to the intense fire conditions it took a while to get the victims out,” said Battalion Chief Steve Sallis of the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

One person was confirmed dead on scene. The other five victims were transported to UCSD hospital.

“Some of the victims we pulled out did not have a heart rate, so our crews did CPR,” said Sallis.

A teenage boy was detained. The San Diego Police Department has an active investigation going on.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.