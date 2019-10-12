Woman hit by car while running on freeway

SAN DIEGO — A pedestrian running across westbound traffic lanes on Interstate 8 at Fairmount near Kensington Saturday was hit by an SUV, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The victim’s condition was not reported.

Three right lanes of the freeway were blocked because of the collision, Caltrans San Diego reported at 10:34 a.m.

A CHP incident log stated that a woman was running across the freeway and was hit by a dark BMW SUV. The driver pulled over to the right shoulder.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department and the San Diego Police Department also responded to the accident.

