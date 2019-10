SAN DIEGO — More than a thousand SDG&E customers were without power Saturday afternoon due to an unplanned outage in North County.

The outage was reported around 3:45 p.m. and affected 1,165 customers in Lake Wohlford, Bear Valley, Skyline Ranch, Valley Center, Rincon, Pauma Valley, La Jolla Indian Reservation and Hellhole Canyon.

The cause of the outage was under investigation. SDG&E officials said they expected to restore power to affected communities by 8 p.m.