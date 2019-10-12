Police search for lost man visiting from Hawaii

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are asking the public Saturday to help find a missing man visiting from Hawaii.

William Groves, 57, was last seen at the southwest corner of Seventh Avenue and A Street in downtown San Diego at 10:25 a.m., according to a San Diego Police Department statement.

“Groves suffers from seizures and has short-term memory loss because of a traumatic brain injury,” the statement said. “He is a dependent adult with no money or medication. He is visiting San Diego from Hawaii with his mother.”

He is known to be friendly and talkative with anyone he meets, police said.

He is described as a white Asian, 5-feet-5-inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown eyes, light skin and gray-black hair. He was last seen wearing a yellow T-shirt, checkered shorts and a black eye patch.

Police ask that anyone who sees Groves contact them at 619-531-2000.