Police responding to shooting at church

PELHAM, NH — A suspect is in custody after a Saturday shooting at a New Hampshire church left at least one person wounded, Pelham Police Chief Joseph Roark said.

It happened around 10 a.m. ET Saturday at New England Pentecostal Ministries in Pelham, New Hampshire.

Local TV station, WCVB, is reporting that a witness got a call from his aunt saying the bishop of the church had been shot.

Police cruisers, ambulances on scene at NH church https://t.co/gKEZ0A3n3X pic.twitter.com/vhnpxTp6yn — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) October 12, 2019

The area has been sealed off with tape as ambulances and dozens of other emergency services, including fire trucks, are at the scene.

Lowell General Hospital has received one patient from the incident, hospital spokesperson Angela Strunk tells CNN. There is no word on the extent of the individual’s injuries, Strunk says. The hospital is not expecting any other patients from the incident.

Pelham is a town of about 12,000 people 40 miles north of Boston.