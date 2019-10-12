Community holds vigil for woman killed in Encinitas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENCINITAS, Calif. -- Dozens of people gathered at a beach in Encinitas Saturday evening to celebrate the life of Sabrina Lukosky, the 43-year-old woman who was reported missing on Oct. 3 and discovered dead on Tuesday.

The candlelight vigil was held at Swami's State Beach in Encinitas. A portrait of the slain woman was placed on a table surrounded by flowers and candles.

Friends shared stories and spoke on how Lukosky had touched their lives. Many said she was a gentle and beautiful soul.

Butterflies were released during the ceremony, honoring Lukosky's love for the insect.

"She is our butterfly, and we're going to release these butterflies and they are going to find her," said Lukosky's longtime friend Shelly Abbot. "We know she is here with us and she feels our love.”

The 43-year-old woman was found dead in a structure behind a home in Cardiff. Authorities arrested Lukosky's boyfriend, Henry Simon Cowen, on Friday on suspicion of her murder.

Cowen was booked into the Vista Detention Facility following his arrest. He is being held without bond.