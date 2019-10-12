× Car crashes into garage causing major injury

SAN DIEGO — A car smashed through a residential garage, leaving the driver with major injuries.

It happened on Sun Ray Court in Scripps Ranch around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

The male victim had major trauma and was extricated out of the vehicle by firefighters as it was smoking from the crash.

“The vehicle was on its side so there were difficulties extricating him,” said Fire Captain Rudy Hernandez of the City of San Diego.

The driver lives up the street from where the crash happened, Hernandez added.

He was taken to a local hospital. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.