Woman found lying in street after being hit by car

SAN DIEGO — A woman is in the hospital after being struck by a car.

It happened at 60th Street and El Cajon Boulevard in the El Cerrito neighborhood around 6:45 a.m. Friday.

According to witnesses, a victim was lying in the middle of the street. She was suffering from broken bones and a serious head injury and was barely breathing.

The condition of the victim is unknown.

Traffic in the area will be blocked during the investigation. Westbound lanes from 59th to College Avenue were shut down for about an hour.