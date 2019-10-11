SUV hits man, takes off near Coronado Bridge

SAN DIEGO — A pedestrian was struck and seriously injured this morning by a hit-and-run driver near a Logan Heights intersection, police said.

It happened around 5:45 a.m. near the intersection of Ocean View Boulevard and South Bancroft Street, San Diego police Sgt. Matt Botkin said.

The victim, a man whose age was not immediately available, was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries, Botkin said.

A witness told officers that the suspect vehicle, described as a dark SUV, fled southbound on South Bancroft Street after the collision, the sergeant said.

Officers shut down both directions of Ocean View Boulevard between 32nd and 33rd streets and both directions of South Bancroft Street at Ocean View Boulevard for the crash investigation.