State gets federal aid to fight Saddleridge Fire

LOS ANGELES — Governor Gavin Newsom Friday announced that the state has secured a Fire Management Assistance Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help ensure the availability of resources to fight the Saddleridge Fire burning in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

The grant also enables local, state and tribal agencies to recover eligible costs.

“We are closely monitoring the fires burning across the state and are assisting state and local officials helping the tens of thousands of Californians affected by these fires,” Newsom said. “California thanks the White House for their timely response to our request, which will ensure the communities grappling with this fire have the vital resources and support they need.”

The Fire Management Assistance Grant will assist local, state and tribal agencies responding to the fire to apply for 75% reimbursement of their eligible fire-suppression costs.

The California Office of Emergency Services Southern Regional Emergency Operations Center has been activated to support emergency management operations.