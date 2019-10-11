× South Bay school board meeting erupts over board member

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — The South Bay Union School District Board of Trustees voted to censure one of their own, reprimanding Marco Amaral for behavior it deemed inappropriate.

Amaral has been outspoken on social media and at other board meetings against Sweetwater Union High School District, claiming it preserves a culture of racism.

Tensions soared during public comment as people for and against Amaral’s actions addressed the board. Some argued Amaral was not representing the board in a good light, while others said Amaral was fighting for students and calling out racism and hate.

“It is wrong Mr. Amaral is subjected to this unfairness simply because he speaks up,” said one parent.

“You bring shame to us all,” said another community member.

Ultimately, the board voted 3-2 Thursday evening to censure Amaral.

“What it means is a slap on the wrist,” said Amaral after the vote. “The school board was not in favor of me using my freedom of speech to state that the actions of Sweetwater Union High School District represent the perpetuation of white supremacy.”