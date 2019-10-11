× Semi runs over elderly security guard’s legs

SAN DIEGO — An 81-year-old man was hospitalized Friday with a fractured leg after a semi-truck ran over his legs while he was working as a security guard at an Otay Mesa freight yard, police said.

It happened around 11:15 p.m. Thursday at a freight yard in the 6900 block of Cactus Court, southwest of the intersection of Cactus and Siempre Viva roads, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

The 81-year-old man was working as a security guard in the freight company yard and standing between two semi-trailers inspecting door seals at the gate to the yard, Heims said.

A 50-year-old man was in the cab of a 2019 Volvo TR tractor with two semi-trailers attached when he pulled forward and the second semi-trailer’s front wheel ran over the security guard’s legs, the officer said.

The victim suffered an “open fracture and a crushing injury to his lower right leg” and was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, which, while serious, were not believed to be life-threatening, Heims said.