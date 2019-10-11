Semi runs over elderly security guard’s legs

Posted 6:10 AM, October 11, 2019, by
sdpd

SAN DIEGO — An 81-year-old man was hospitalized Friday with a fractured leg after a semi-truck ran over his legs while he was working as a security guard at an Otay Mesa freight yard, police said.

It happened around 11:15 p.m. Thursday at a freight yard in the 6900 block of Cactus Court, southwest of the intersection of Cactus and Siempre Viva roads, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

The 81-year-old man was working as a security guard in the freight company yard and standing between two semi-trailers inspecting door seals at the gate to the yard, Heims said.

A 50-year-old man was in the cab of a 2019 Volvo TR tractor with two semi-trailers attached when he pulled forward and the second semi-trailer’s front wheel ran over the security guard’s legs, the officer said.

The victim suffered an “open fracture and a crushing injury to his lower right leg” and was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, which, while serious, were not believed to be life-threatening, Heims said.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.