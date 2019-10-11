Saddleridge Fire in LA explodes in size; 12K homes evacuated

LOS ANGELES — A brush fire that broke out near homes in Sylmar late Thursday night has grown to over 4,000 acres and prompted more than 12,000 homes to be evacuated Friday morning.

The fire, dubbed the Saddleridge Fire, was reported just after 9 p.m. near the Yarnell Road exit off the 210 Freeway, according to KTLA.

Flames had scorched roughly 4,600 acres and had 0 percent containment as of about 4 a.m. Friday, according to the Inciweb fire information website.

The fire was burning in a westerly direction through medium to heavy brush and is threatening several homes in the Porter Ranch and Granada Hills areas. At least one commercial building and several homes have already burned. Officials do not have an estimated number of homes burned, according to a Los Angeles Fire Department update.

Firefighters were dealing with gusty winds, which are blowing at up to 60 mph.

In San Diego, residents were under a “red flag” fire warning Thursday and Friday due to low humidity and gusty winds.

Mandatory Evacuations

Mandatory evacuations are in place for about 12,700 homes, the Los Angeles Fire Department stated Friday morning. Those evacuations include the following areas.

ALL of Porter Ranch (north of 118FY) from Reseda to De Soto

Oakridge Estates (north of 210FY)

West of Balboa, North of Sesnon to the Ventura County border with DeSoto as the western border

Evacuation centers for people and small pets were opened at the Sylmar Recreation Center (13109 Borden Avenue) and at Mason Park (10500 Mason Avenue).

An evacuation center at Granada Hills Recreation Center was filled and no longer accepting residents as of Friday morning, the Fire Department stated.

Large animals are being accepted at Hansen Dam, according to the Fire Department.

School Closures

The following Los Angeles Unified School District schools will be closed Friday due to the fire and smoke conditions:

Castlebay Lane Elementary

Danube Avenue Elementary

El Oro Way Elementary

Haskell Elementary

Knollwood Elementary

Porter Ranch Community School

Van Gogh Elementary

Frost Middle School

John F. Kennedy High School

Rinaldi Adult Learning Center

No injuries have been reported in the incident.

Angeles National Forest officials are in a unified command with Los Angeles City and Los Angeles County fire departments.