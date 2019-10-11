Roof of Oceanside charter school catches fire

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A fire damaged an Oceanside charter school Friday afternoon, authorities reported.

The non-injury blaze at The Classical Academy Vista, located at 4010 Mystra Drive, was reported about 1:45 p.m., according to the Oceanside Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived to find the roof of the K-8 school ablaze, OFD Battalion Chief Tim Scott said. Students and staff were evacuated as the crews extinguished the flames, which took about 10 minutes.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, Scott said.

