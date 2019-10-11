Man found guilty of murder in convenience store robbery

SAN DIEGO — A man who fatally shot another man during a 2015 convenience store robbery in Clairemont, then shot at two police officers attempting to arrest him days later was convicted Friday of nearly a dozen felonies, including murder and attempted murder of a peace officer.

Ahmed Mumin, 34, was found guilty of the April 16, 2015, death of 48-year-old Eric Schade at an Arco am/pm store on Balboa Avenue.

In addition to convictions that include murder, robbery and burglary in connection with Schade’s killing, Mumin was also found guilty of the attempted murders of two San Diego police officers, who tracked him to an apartment complex on Winona Avenue in City Heights two days after the murder. A gunfight ensued and Mumin fired at them through a door, according to police and prosecutors.

During the shootout, Mumin was shot in the abdomen and subsequently arrested.

Jurors began deliberating Tuesday afternoon and reached a verdict Thursday, but the court held off reading the verdict until Friday morning.

Due to the jury’s findings on special circumstance allegations that Mumin committed the killing in the commission of a robbery and burglary, he faces life imprisonment without parole when he is sentenced Dec. 2.

The case also involves two co-defendants, Adan Ibrahim and Kristine Mariano.

Ibrahim — allegedly the getaway driver — was previously charged with murder, though that count was dismissed earlier this year as an application of the felony murder rule by San Diego County Superior Court Judge Kenneth K. So. Ibrahim still faces robbery charges.

Ibrahim’s girlfriend, Kristine Mariano, was also in the getaway car during the robbery, according to prosecutors. She pleaded guilty to being an accessory-after-the-fact earlier this year and awaits sentencing.