Mobile home fire displaces 2 people, dog

SANTEE, Calif. — A family of two and their dog were displaced Friday after a fire broke out in the garage of their Santee mobile home, authorities said.

The non-injury blaze was reported around 9:45 p.m. Thursday at Cameron’s Mobile Estates on North Magnolia Avenue northwest of state Route 52, Santee Deputy Fire Chief Tim Stuber said.

A woman, her adult son and their dog were able to escape as flames engulfed the detached garage of their mobile home, Stuber said.

Firefighters responded to the home and knocked down the flames within 10 minutes.

Electricity and gas were shut off as crews battled the blaze so the American Red Cross was called in to help the displaced residents arrange for temporary lodging, Stuber said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.