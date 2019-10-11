Fugitive burglar caught during traffic stop

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — A burglar who had been at large since August was caught by police Friday morning.

The man was wanted for allegedly stealing $12,000 from a safe in the Tropi Fruitas restaurant on Highland Avenue on August 28, investigators said.

“He knew a lot about the restaurant because he had a key and knew where the safe was,” said Lt. Greg Seward with National City Police Department.

During a routine traffic stop, police arrested him on 4th and Palm Avenue in National City. He was arrested without incident.

