Fire sparks in El Sereno, burns 20 acres

LOS ANGELES — A brush fire began burning Friday afternoon in the El Sereno neighborhood of Los Angeles, authorities said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department began battling the flames around noon when the fire was about one acre in size.

By 2 p.m., the fire had grown to 20 acres. Officials said the fire was burning in an area with dense brush but was not affected by heavy winds.

The fire was reported as firefighters battled a handful of other brush fires throughout Southern California and as Red Flag warnings were in effect in Los Angeles and San Diego.

