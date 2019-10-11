Crews battling brush fire in Clairemont

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Crews are battling a brush fire that broke out Friday evening in Clairemont.

The blaze, estimated to be about a quarter of an acre, was reported at 5:25 p.m. off the 3800 block of Genesee Avenue, near Boyd Avenue in Clairemont, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The fire does not pose any immediate structural threats.

Personnel aboard two water-dropping city helicopters are helping ground crews extinguish the flames, a department spokeswoman says.

