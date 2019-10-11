× Border Patrol finds 55 pounds of meth

SAN DIEGO — Border Patrol agents arrested a man Thursday who allegedly had 55 pounds of methamphetamine inside his truck.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. near the I-8 checkpoint in Pine Valley when agents stopped a suspicious Chevrolet pickup headed westbound on I-8.

During the stop, a K-9 was used, resulting in an alert. The agents conducted a further search of the vehicle and said they discovered 50 bundles of meth stashed inside the pickup’s gas tank.

The bundles of methamphetamine weighed 55.45 pounds and had an estimated street value of $105,355, agents said.

The driver, a 38-year-old from Mexico, was placed under arrest. The narcotics were turned over to the DEA. The vehicle was seized by the Border Patrol.

To report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol, contact San Diego Sector at (619) 498-9900.