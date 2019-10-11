1 dead, 2 missing after Sandalwood Fire burns homes in Calimesa

CALIMESA, Calif. — One person was found dead and two remain unaccounted for after a blaze, ignited by a burning load of trash yesterday afternoon, destroyed dozens of residences in Calimesa, KTLA reported Friday.

The Sandalwood Fire has burned 823 acres, or about 1.28 square miles, and was 10% contained, according to CalFire.

CalFire confirmed the blaze was ignited by burning trash dumped by a garbage truck driver in the area of Calimesa Boulevard and Sandalwood Drive at around 2 p.m. Thursday, and that flames spread into vegetation and into the Calimesa Mobile Home Park.

A resident said he saw a garbage truck driver who had to dump the vehicle’s load because it was burning.

Seventy-four homes in that community were destroyed and 16 were damaged, according to CalFire. The Sheriff’s Department estimated that a total of 90 structures have been damaged or destroyed.

Authorities issued mandatory evacuation orders for those living south of Seventh Street, east of County Line Road. More than 500 homes have been evacuated, according to officials. (Residents can enter their address on this website to determine if they’re in the evacuation area.)

A death investigation is underway after one person’s remains were found in a mobile home, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said, adding that they’re still looking into whether or not criminal charges will be made in connection with the incident.

Authorities have not identified the deceased victim, but family members feared that person may be their relative, 89-year-old Lois Arvickson. The Associated Press previously reported that she was missing.

No other injuries have been reported.

Crews remained on high alert on Friday and were working to prevent the flames from spreading further, said CalFire spokeswoman Cathey Mattingly. “We’re really concerned about the wind activity, as it’s really picking up,” Mattingly said.

Red Cross has set up a shelter at Mesa Grande Academy on 975 Fremont St. The care center at Canyon Springs High School in Moreno Valley and Redlands East Valley High School have closed, the organization announced late Thursday.

Many residents expressed sorrow over their homes and missing pets.

Melissa, who lost her home, said this was the second fire that she’s experienced. Her parents’ ashes were burned in yesterday’s fire, and one of her dogs is still missing, she said.

Other blazes burning in Riverside County

The Sandalwood Fire is one of many fires burning in Southern California as Santa Ana winds and dry conditions increased wildfire risk in the region.

About 17 miles southeast of Calimesa, residents in South Highland Springs, south of the 10 Freeway and west of South Highland Home Road, were previously told by CalFire to leave due to a 75-acre fire that erupted on Thursday just after 5 p.m. The affected areas remained under evacuation warnings on Friday morning. The blaze, called the Wolf Fire, was 25% contained.

Residents can enter their address here to see if they’re under an evacuation warning, CalFire said.

The Reche Fire, which was reported just before 1 p.m. on Thursday, has burned 350 acres and was 40% contained as of Friday morning. That blaze has stopped spreading and all previous evacuation orders have been lifted, CalFire said.

Fire officials said they have so far maintained control of the Wolf and Reche fires but remain concerned as Santa Ana winds continued to blow in the region.