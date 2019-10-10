Watch Live: Grass fire burns near San Francisco

BRISBANE, Calif. — A grass fire burned in Brisbane, a small city along the southern border of San Francisco, Thursday as counties around the state warned residents of increased fire danger and utilities shut down electricity as a precaution.

Nearly 5,000 people were without power in the Los Angeles area Thursday over concerns about similar brush fires. Southern California Edison said they cut electricity to the customers as part of a statewide precautionary measure for wildfire weather.

In Northern California Wednesday, 500,000 people lost electricity throughout the day for the same reason.

San Diego residents were warned that similar measures could be taken in the county Thursday afternoon and Friday morning.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.