Speeding driver plows into East County home

EL CAJON, Calif. — A speeding driver slammed into a house in East County late Wednesday, police said.

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. on Ballantyne Street near Interstate 8 in El Cajon. Police believe the driver was speeding, somehow lost control and hit a wall in front of the house, sending debris flying into the home’s living room.

“Our front porch was busted up. The brick wall in front of our porch was completely destroyed. And our window was broken,” one resident said. “The smell of burnt rubber was overwhelming.”

No one inside the house was hurt in the crash, but the driver was taken to the hospital.

Investigators were trying to determine what caused the collision.