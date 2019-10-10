SDSU preparing offer for Mission Valley stadium site

Posted 11:03 PM, October 10, 2019, by

SAN DIEGO -- San Diego State University is planning to offer the city as much as $68.2 million for the 132 acres that surround SDCCU Stadium.

The university plans to build a new stadium for the Aztec football team that would seat 35,000 fans, along with develop the surrounding area with mixed-use shops and housing.

The city has been in confidential negotiations with SDSU for months and now the college says they are ready with an offer for the full City Council on Monday.

Mayor Kevin Faulconer's office says they haven’t officially seen the offer but released this statement about the possible deal:

"We are encouraged by the steps SDSU has taken and look forward to receiving their offer on Monday."

San Diego State says their stadium configuration could be expanded to 50,000 seats to possibly house an NFL team, should one choose to move to San  Diego in the future.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.