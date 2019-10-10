SDG&E reduces number of customers that could be impacted by power shutoffs

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Gas & Electric on Thursday reduced the number of customers in high fire-risk areas that could be impacted by power shutoffs as Santa Ana winds sweep the region.

The number of customers who may experience power outages is now 17,771, down from the 30,000 customers the utility notified on Tuesday.

Moderate Santa Ana winds were expected to hit the region starting Thursday and peak on Friday morning, bringing elevated wildfire danger to the backcountry. The National Weather Service has declared a Red Flag Warning for San Diego County valleys and mountains noon Thursday through 6 p.m. Friday.

The following communities could experience shutoffs:

Banner Grade

Boulevard

Campo

Descanso

East Alpine

Ramona

Fallbrook

Julian

Mesa Grande

Mt Laguna

Oak Grove

Palomar Mountain

Pine Valley

Potrero

Rincon

Santa Ysabel

Valley Center

Viejas

Warner Springs

Wynola

SDG&E will provide updated notifications to customers within 24 hours of an anticipated power shutoff and again within one to four hours of a shutoff. The utility advised those who receive the notification to be prepared, making sure they have such emergency supplies as water, food, flashlights, extra batteries and cellphone battery packs.

Should any precautionary power shut-off last for more than 24 hours, the utility plans to open temporary aid centers where customers can get water and snacks, charge their cellphones, and get updates.