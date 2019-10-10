SDG&E reduces number of customers that could be impacted by power shutoffs

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Gas & Electric on Thursday reduced the number of customers in high fire-risk areas that could be impacted by power shutoffs as Santa Ana winds sweep the region.

The number of customers who may experience power outages is now 17,771, down from the 30,000 customers the utility notified on Tuesday.

Moderate Santa Ana winds were expected to hit the region starting Thursday and peak on Friday morning, bringing elevated wildfire danger to the backcountry. The National Weather Service has declared a Red Flag Warning for San Diego County valleys and mountains noon Thursday through 6 p.m. Friday.

The following communities could experience shutoffs:

  • Banner Grade
  • Boulevard
  • Campo
  • Descanso
  • East Alpine
  • Ramona
  • Fallbrook
  • Julian
  • Mesa Grande
  • Mt Laguna
  • Oak Grove
  • Palomar Mountain
  • Pine Valley
  • Potrero
  • Rincon
  • Santa Ysabel
  • Valley Center
  • Viejas
  • Warner Springs
  • Wynola

SDG&E will provide updated notifications to customers within 24 hours of an anticipated power shutoff and again within one to four hours of a shutoff. The utility advised those who receive the notification to be prepared, making sure they have such emergency supplies as water, food, flashlights, extra batteries and cellphone battery packs.

Should any precautionary power shut-off last for more than 24 hours, the utility plans to open temporary aid centers where customers can get water and snacks, charge their cellphones, and get updates.

The strongest winds over the period are expected Thursday night through Friday morning. Daytime humidity levels are likely to fall to 5-10% Thursday and remain at the lower end of that spectrum on Friday, according to the weather service.

Combustion hazards are expected to be “marginal” Thursday and “moderate” Friday, according to the Santa Ana Wildfire Threat Index.

