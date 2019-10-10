Rancho Bernardo girls golf team sets state record

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The girls golf team at Rancho Bernardo High School expects to win every time they play and recently, they've backed up those expectations with a record to prove it.

Wearing a blue Broncos polo comes with high expectations for the team.

"The freshmen that come into our team, they know what they're stepping into and it's something we're very proud of," Serena Chi said.

Chi has only been a part of winning matches since joining the varsity team her freshman year and in September, the senior helped lead the Broncos to a state record 118th consecutive victory -- a streak dating back to 2014.

"We've had a lot of anticipation building towards it so just finally getting it done and having a benchmark that's kind of set for the rest of history, it's really exciting for us," Chi said.

Especially for first-year head coach Richard Deen.

"I think we were all kind of nervous just because we didn't want to get to this point and then blow it all," Deen said. "You know the team played well, we were able to win and it felt nice."

The Broncos ended the streak previously held by Torrey Pines and credit their "cohesiveness" as a team.

"You know we're always there for each other and that kind of positive energy really carries into our win streak and beyond that we're all motivated to work hard," Chi said.

While a five-year win streak is certainly something the Broncos are proud of, these girls say the real goal is to win tournaments that come with trophies.

"The matches are simply a way for us to prepare for what's to come in the post-season being CIF, regionals, state possibly so that's definitely our goal and the matches for this season are just kind of the warm up," Chi said.

Fellow senior Christina Hartley considers being a member of the team a true honor.

"Anytime I say I'm a golfer or wear my letterman around and rep the golf team, it's always exciting when someone's like, 'oh my gosh, you're a Bronco golfer, go Broncos," Hartley said. "It really is just an aspect of me that I'm proud of."