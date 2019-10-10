× Padres pitcher arrested for breaking into home

PEORIA, Ariz. — San Diego Padres pitcher Jacob Nix was arrested Sunday for breaking into a home in Peoria, Arizona, authorities said.

Around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Nix was with fellow Padres player Tom Cosgrove when the two made their way into a fenced residential yard. Nix then entered the home through a doggie door, at which point the owners of the home called 911.

As Nix was making his way into the house, the homeowner confronted him by first kicking Nix in the face and then tasing him, Maricopa County authorities said.

Nix and Cosgrove ran away from the home after the confrontation and were arrested a few blocks away.

According to police, Nix said he believed at the time that he was entering his own home, though he had no explanation for why he chose to enter through the doggie door instead of the front door. Nix also told police that there is no doggie door at his home.

Nix was released by authorities with a preliminary hearing scheduled for October 16.

The San Diego Padres released the following official statement about Nix’s arrest:

We are aware of the alleged incident involving Jacob Nix last Sunday in Arizona. We take this matter seriously and have been in contact with the Commissioner’s Office and local authorities. Due to the ongoing legal proceedings, we will not have any further comment at this time.

The cause of the break-in was under investigation.