Thousands lose power near LA amid wildfire fears

LOS ANGELES — Nearly 5,000 customers were without power Thursday morning when Southern California Edison cut power as part of a statewide precautionary measure against wildfire weather.

The power shutoffs affected customers in Los Angeles, Ventura, San Bernardino and Kern counties. According to reports by the Los Angeles Times, Southern California Edison could cut power to more than 173,000 customers depending on the severity of the dry and windy weather conditions.

The shutoffs were announced just a day after Pacific Gas and Electric cut power to more than 800,000 customers in Northern California.

Santa Ana windstorms anticipated throughout the state were expected to peak on Thursday and Friday. The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag warning in San Diego expected to last from noon Thursday through 6 p.m. Friday.

Concern over fire danger caused San Diego Gas & Electric to issue similar warnings of potential power shutoffs earlier this week. Communities that could be affected by power outages include Alpine, Banner Grade, Boulevard, Campo, Descanso, Fallbrook, Julian, Mesa Grande, Mount Laguna, Oak Grove, Palomar Mountain, Pine Valley, Potrero, Ramona, Rancho Santa Fe, Rincon, Santa Ysabel, Valley Center, Viejas, Vista, Warner Springs, Valley Center and Wynola.

