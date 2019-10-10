Fire destroys mobile homes in Riverside County

CALIMESA, Calif. — Multiple mobile homes were destroyed in the quickly growing Sandalwood Fire in Calimesa that burned through 500 acres, forcing mandatory evacuations Thursday, KTLA reports.

Sky5 was overhead as the blaze left at least a dozen homes in flames just after 3 p.m., destroying multiple residences within an hour as thick, black plumes of smoke rose from the debris.

The Sandalwood Fire was first reported at 1:58 p.m. and burned through 150 acres in just over an hour, according to Cal Fire. By 4 p.m., it had exploded to 500 acres and was 0% contained.

Residents have been told to evacuate south of 7th Street, east of County Line Road, and authorities have shut down 7th Street at Sandalwood Drive and 7th Street at County Line Road.

Authorities said numerous medical emergencies were reported at Villa Calimesa Mobile Home Park, a community of 110 homes. The fire has posed a threat to the railway/power grid in the area, according to Cal Fire.

Calimesa Mayor Bills Davis said a fire burned through the same area 20 years ago. He said the city has a population of 8,500 to 9,000 people.

A care center for evacuees has been opened at the Calimesa Senior Center, located at 908 Park Avenue, by the Riverside County Emergency Management Department.

As the Sandalwood Fire quickly spread, the Reche Fire burned through at least 200 acres and triggered mandatory evacuations in the foothills near Moreno Valley by 4 p.m.

Winds were gusting 20 to 30 mph in the area of both fires, coming from the east-northeast direction in “bone dry air,” according to the National Weather Service, which tweeted a satellite image showing the two fires alongside each other.

Calimesa was among a large portion of Southern California that was under a red flag warning on Thursday. Southern California Edison had warned of possible power shutoffs there to reduce the risk of wildfires amid Santa Ana winds and low humidity. But the area was not among the thousands of households faced with outages Thursday. A high of 76 degrees was expected in the afternoon, with southeast winds of 15 mph and gusts of up to 25 mph, according to the National Weather Service. The low at night was expected to be around 53 with lighter winds. KTLA’s Tracy Bloom contributed to this report.

Check back for updates to this developing story.