Fire burns 350 acres near Moreno Valley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. -- A fire burning in the foothills near Moreno Valley has scorched about 350 acres and has triggered mandatory evacuations, officials said Thursday, KTLA reports.

That fire was reported near 9355 Reche Canyon Rd. shortly before 1 p.m., according to Cal Fire. It burned with a moderate rate of speed and was 10% contained as of Thursday night., according to Cal Fire. High tension power lines were threatened in the area as firefighters worked in steep, difficult terrain.

A previous estimate of 400 acres in size was downgraded after more accurate mapping, officials said.

Evacuations were issued for the Reche Fire for communities along Reche Canyon Road, east of Reche Vista Drive and west of Locust Avenue, according to Cal Fire in Riverside. Other evacuated areas included north of Country Road on Reche Vista Road, Covey Road from Perris Boulevard to the Dead End and Reche Canyon Road, east of Reche Vista Drive and west of Locust Avenue.

All evacuations were lifted by 9 p.m., officials said, although some streets were restricted only to residents.

Winds were gusting 20 to 30 mph in the area of both fires, coming from the east-northeast direction in "bone dry air," according to the National Weather Service, which tweeted a satellite image showing the two fires alongside each other.

Crews in Calimesa were simultaneously battling the Sandalwood Fire, which has scorched about 500 acres and destroyed multiple homes in the Riverside County neighborhood.