Driver killed in crash during police chase ID’d

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Authorities Thursday identified a motorist who died in a crash in Chula Vista while leading police on a chase.

Officers near Second Avenue and H Street saw that the Mercedes-Benz had expired registration tags and tried to stop the driver before 8 p.m. Wednesday, Chula Vista police Officer Victor Del Rio said.

Alfonso Huizar, 32, of Chula Vista, sped off and led officers on a pursuit southbound through Chula Vista before eventually reaching Hilltop Drive, where he lost control of the car near Oxford Street and slammed into a retaining wall and a telephone pole, Del Rio said.

There were two passengers in the vehicle, Del Rio said.

After the crash, the man in the back of the car allegedly ran and dropped a large knife along the way before officers arrested him, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

All three occupants were taken to hospitals. The driver was pronounced dead and the two passengers were treated for minor injuries, Del Rio said. The driver’s name was withheld pending family notification.

Officers found a large amount of an unspecified narcotic in the car, as well as an automatic handgun, he said.

The female passenger was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant along with possession of a weapon and the male passenger was arrested on suspicion of possession of a weapon and narcotics, Del Rio said.

Both arrestees’ names and ages were not immediately available, but Del Rio said they were documented gang members.