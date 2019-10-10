Brush fire prompts evacuations in Sylmar

SYLMAR, Calif. — A brush fire driven by high winds broke out in Sylmar Thursday evening and quickly scorched as many as 20 acres while potentially threatening homes and prompting evacuations.

The blaze was reported just after 9 p.m. off the westbound Foothill (210) Freeway, near Yarnell Street and Saddle Ridge Road, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Within about 30 minutes, the fire had burned 15-20 acres of brush and an unknown number of homes were potentially threatened, Stewart said.

“There are currently evacuations underway being directed by firefighters in the neighborhood affected,” LAFD said in a tweet.

The freeway was impacted and California Highway Patrol officers were summoned to control traffic.

