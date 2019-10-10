Brush fire burns homes in Fontana

FONTANA, Calif. — A wind-driven fire burned multiple homes Thursday in Fontana, a city in San Bernardino County about 50 miles east of Los Angeles.

Firefighters with Rialto Fire Department and San Bernardino County Fire were battling the flames. Multiple homes had burned by 1 p.m. and brush behind other houses in the area was also alight, according to SBCF.

Strong winds were making it difficult to control the fire, officials said. Multiple power lines had fallen down.

Fontana (Update): Palm IC advising mult power lines down in area, offensive fire attack in progress on multiple structures. FFs working to limit fire spread to additional homes / brush. High winds continue in area. OES ST6820A responding to inc. Krn 📸 @FirePhotoGirl @alexvnews pic.twitter.com/m0XfR1BszO — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) October 10, 2019

The fire came as communities around California braced for extreme fire weather.

In San Diego, the National Weather Service issued a Red Flag warning that will be in effect from noon Thursday to 6 p.m. Friday in valleys and mountain communities. The advisory warns of “critical fire weather” based on extremely low humidity and gusts of wind.

SDG&E warned residents that they may use precautionary power-downs, similar to those seen in NorCal and L.A., to reduce the risk of fire from electrical equipment. The utility said they would notify affected customers within 24 hours of an anticipated outage, and again within one to four hours of a shut-off, if possible.

A brush fire broke out on the southern edge of San Francisco Thursday, where 500,000 people lost electricity throughout the greater region as a fire danger precaution shutdown by the utility company PG&E.