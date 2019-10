ESCONDIDO, Calif. — One person suffered a broken wrist Thursday morning in a crash involving four vehicles on State Route 78 in Escondido.

The collision was reported around 8:15 a.m. on eastbound SR-78, just west of Interstate 15, California Highway Patrol Officer Jim Bettencourt said.

One person was taken to a hospital for treatment of a broken wrist, Bettencourt said, adding that no other injuries were immediately reported.

The circumstances leading up to the crash were under investigation.