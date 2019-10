LOS ANGELES — Officials briefly locked down two high schools in south Los Angeles Thursday morning after a nearby shooting.

LAPD advised shots fired in the area of Fremont HS. Multiple units are on scene. LASPD is on scene at Fremont HS and Hope Continuation HS. Both schools are on lockdown. Follow for updates… — LA School Police (@LASchoolPolice) October 10, 2019

Class resumed as normal at Fremont High School and Hope Continuation High School after about a half-hour, as police determined no one on campus was involved.

Officers confirmed there was a shooting nearby, and an investigation was underway.