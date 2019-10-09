Newsom announces renter protections in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Gov. Gavin Newsom was in San Diego Wednesday, where he signed one in a series of bills giving renters more protections and making housing more affordable.

Newsom signed SB 113, which would allow the use of $331 million in state funds for legal aid for renters and homeowners. Newsom’s office said it was one stop in a statewide tour in which he would sign a series of housing legal aid and production bills.

California Governor Gavin Newsom visits San Diego today to sign a new bill to open up $331 million in relief for renters and home owners who need help @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/qCSO2sycTH — Jeff McAdam (@JeffMcAdamTV) October 9, 2019

In Oakland Tuesday, the governor signed a bill limiting rent increases to 5% each year plus inflation. In Los Angeles, he signed SB 330, which suspends local practices that are documented obstacles to housing production.

Newsom was joined by State Assemblymember Todd Gloria, who Newsom recently endorsed for San Diego mayor, and members of the Legal Aid Society of San Diego.

