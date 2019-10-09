Thousands of counterfeit Nike shoes seized at SoCal port

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — More than 14,000 pairs of counterfeit Nike shoes were seized recently at the Los Angeles/Long Beach Seaport complex in a shipment from China, authorities said Wednesday.

Authorities discovered the shoes, which if genuine would be worth about $2.2 million, while conducting an enforcement examination on a shipment arriving from China in two containers that were “misdeclared” as napkins, according to Jaime Ruiz of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

“Intellectual property theft is a crime that leads to lost revenue for American industry, a loss of American jobs, and often poses a threat to public health and safety,” said Carlos C. Martel, CBP Director of Field Operations in Los Angeles.

The trade in such items is associated with smuggling and other criminal activities, and often funds criminal enterprises, Martel said.

Anyone with information about suspected fraud or illegal trade activity is urged to report the information via the “e-Allegations Online Trade Violation Reporting System” or by calling 800-BE-ALERT.

