Police chase ends in deadly crash

CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- A driver died and two passengers were injured when a police pursuit ended in a crash Wednesday night in Chula Vista.

Around 8 p.m., officers tried to pull over a silver Mercedes-Benz with fake registration tags, according to Chula Vista police. The driver refused to pull over, running several stop signs and traffic lights and narrowly missed hitting another car.

When the driver got to Hilltop Drive and Oxford Street, he lost control when he hit a retaining wall, sending chunks smashing through the window of a home. No one inside the home was injured.

Police began performing CPR on the driver, who they believe was ejected, until paramedics arrive. Medics then took him to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

A passenger tried to run but was caught a short time later. Police say they recovered a knife from that passenger before he was taken to the hospital. A second passenger was also taken to the hospital. Both passengers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.