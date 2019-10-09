Oceanside gets $8M to renovate public facilities near pier

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OCEANSIDE, Calif. -- The City of Oceanside received $8 million from the state to help get a beach renovation project off the ground.

According to Oceanside's City Manager Deanna Lorson, the city has been planning the project for more than 10 years.

"Receiving these funds will really help the city to make it happen a lot quicker," Lorson said.

Assemblywoman Tasha Boerner Horvath attended Wednesday night's Oceanside City Council meeting to present the check from the state.

The money, along with other funding already committed by the city, will be spent on new bathrooms, a police substation, staircases, maintenance facilities and a plaza in the area just south of the pier.

"Anybody that goes to the beach will have nice, clean, modern restrooms to utilize as well as having easier access and a more inviting atmosphere down at the beach," Lorson said.

The work is slated to begin by early 2020.