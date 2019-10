JULIAN, Calif. — A motorcyclist was killed late Wednesday afternoon in a crash on a stretch of rural road in Julian.

The fatal accident occurred shortly before 5:30 p.m. on state Route 78, just west of Pine Hills Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Preliminary evidence suggested that the victim’s two-wheeler veered off the roadway and struck a wooden pole, the CHP reported. It was unclear if any other vehicles were involved in the wreck.