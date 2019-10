ENCINITAS, Calif. — Authorities Wednesday identified a woman who was found dead in Encinitas.

Deputies found Sabrina Lukosky, 43, in a structure behind a home in the 1200 block of Summit Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday after a neighbor reported a foul smell, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Lukosky was reported as missing to the Sheriff’s Department on October 3.