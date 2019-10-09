House fire burns near Cedar Creek

Posted 3:52 PM, October 9, 2019, by , Updated at 04:39PM, October 9, 2019

SAN DIEGO — A fire that started at a single-story home near the Cedar Creek area burned about two acres of brush Wednesday afternoon before firefighters extinguished the flames.

The fire was reported around 3:30 p.m. along the 24000 block of Sherilton Valley Road. Cal Fire said the fire was moving at a moderate speed and was spreading from the home to nearby vegetation.

The fire had burned about two acres by 4:15 p.m., officials said.

Around 4:30 p.m., firefighters said they had knocked out the residential fire and had stopped the forward progress of the brush fire.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 32.911563 by -116.630294.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.