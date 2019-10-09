House fire burns near Cedar Creek

SAN DIEGO — A fire that started at a single-story home near the Cedar Creek area burned about two acres of brush Wednesday afternoon before firefighters extinguished the flames.

The fire was reported around 3:30 p.m. along the 24000 block of Sherilton Valley Road. Cal Fire said the fire was moving at a moderate speed and was spreading from the home to nearby vegetation.

#SheriltonIC Cedar Creek Area [update] Firefighters are at scene of a single story single family residential structure fire with partial involvement. The fire has spread into the vegetation with a report of 1/2 acre in light flashy fuels and a moderate rate of spread. pic.twitter.com/FM9pSO3xQa — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) October 9, 2019

The fire had burned about two acres by 4:15 p.m., officials said.

Around 4:30 p.m., firefighters said they had knocked out the residential fire and had stopped the forward progress of the brush fire.

#SheriltonIC Cedar Creek Area [final] The forward rate of spread has stopped with the vegetation fire. Knockdown has been reported on the structure fire. pic.twitter.com/nxUqnKF59D — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) October 9, 2019